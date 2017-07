Man walks into hospital day after being shot in Lawndale

A man who was wounded in a Friday evening shooting in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood walked into a hospital more than 24 hours later.

The 23-year-old was on the sidewalk about 8 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Komensky when he heard shot and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. A bullet grazed his left ankle.

About 11 p.m. Saturday, he walked into West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment, police said. His condition was stabilized.