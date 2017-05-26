Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Albany Park

An attempted kidnapping was reported Friday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 8 a.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in the 4100 block of North Richmond Street when a man driving a van parked alongside her and motioned for her to come closer, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The girl ran away and alerted authorities.

The man was described as white, between 20 and 30 years old, with short, light hair, police said.

He had a tattoo of a cross on his forehead, and his left arm was fully tattooed in a “sleeve,” police said. He was driving a dark red van with rust and a dent on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.