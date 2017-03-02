Man wanted for attempted murder in Indiana arrested in Chicago

A man wanted for attempted murder in Indiana was arrested Monday in Chicago.

Officers from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County sheriff’s office arrested 40-year-old Jermaine Marsale Jackson on the Near South Side, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Jackson was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm from Marion County, Indiana, Croon said. Marion County comprises Indianapolis and the surrounding area in central Indiana.

Jackson is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail pending extradition, according to the FBI and sheriff’s office.