Man wanted for burglary caught hiding in closet of Spring Grove home

A wanted fugitive was caught hiding in a storage closet Thursday in his northwest suburban Spring Grove home.

Devyn D. Cedzidlo, 19, was wanted on arrest warrants for residential burglary in Round Lake Beach and possession of a controlled substance in Lindenhurst, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. He was believed to have left Illinois for Iowa in June.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s Warrants Team learned that Cedzidlo may have returned to his Spring Grove home, the sheriff’s office said. The next day, officers from the Warrants Team and the U.S Marshals Service went to the house in the 9700 block of Bonner Lane in Spring Grove.

When authorities arrived, Cedzidlo ran to the basement and locked himself inside a storage closet, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies then “breached the locked door and successfully apprehended Cedzidlo without further incident.”

He was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he remains held on a $250,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 11.