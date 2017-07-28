Man wanted for domestic battery, sex offender cases caught in Waukegan

A man wanted on a failure to appear warrant for a domestic battery case and violating the Sex Offender Registry Act was apprehended Friday in north suburban Waukegan.

Lerou Kelly, 38, of Waukegan, was wanted on a $250,000 bond arrest warrant for a domestic battery case in Waukegan and violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act in Chicago, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team learned Friday that Kelly was at an apartment in the 500 block of McAlister Avenue in Waukegan, the sheriff’s office said.

As members of the Warrants Team approached the building, Kelly ran from an upstairs apartment into the basement to hide, the sheriff’s office said. They found him hiding behind a wall in the basement, and he was arrested without incident.

Kelly was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with:

Sex offender living with children under the age of 18-not disclosed;

Failing to register as a sex offender within three days of a new address;

Sex offender living within 500 feet of a school;

Sex offender living within 500 feet of a public park;

Sex offender living within 500 feet of a daycare center; and

Violation of an order of protection.

Kelly remains held on a $250,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 16.