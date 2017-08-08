Man wanted for fatal South Chicago shooting captured in Minnesota

A man wanted for a fatal shooting that happened more than a year ago in the South Chicago neighborhood has been captured in Minnesota.

Shaqir Mustapha, 20, was arrested Aug. 1 in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue N in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, by the FBI Minneapolis Violent Crimes Task Force, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued July 1, 2016, by Judge Robert Johnson, charging Mustapha with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jeremy H. Ray, according to Cook County court records.

At 9:35 p.m. June 10, 2016, Ray was outside in the 8900 block of South Brandon about 9:35 p.m. when two gunmen got out of a car, walked up and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, authorities said at the time. The shooters got back in the car and drove off.

Ray, who lived in the Far South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood, was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department asked the FBI to locate and arrest Mustapha, who was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

He is being held at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Croon said.