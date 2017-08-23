Man wanted for fatal Waukegan shooting taken into custody in Wisconsin

A man wanted on a $3 million warrant for the fatal June shooting of a 24-year-old woman in north suburban Waukegan is awaiting extradition after being taken into custody Tuesday in Wisconsin.

About 4:30 a.m. June 5, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block 11th Street, according to Waukegan police. They found a shooting scene in the street, but no victim.

A short time later, police received a call from Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room.

The victim, Ciera Q. Davis, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. An autopsy found she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

She lived in Waukegan, about four miles from where she was killed, and detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a house party on her street.

That same day, Farid S. Rakin, a 48-year-old Waukegan resident, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, and a warrant was issued, police said.

On June 6, officers took 27-year-old Nicole M. Maise into custody in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on a murder warrant, police said. Maise was returned to Illinois, but all charges were dropped “due to new information in connection to this homicide.”

Police then learned that Rakin was at a motel room in Racine, Wisconsin, police said. Waukegan detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force took into custody without incident.

He is awaiting extradition to Illinois while being held in the custody of Racine County authorities, police said.