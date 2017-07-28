Man wanted for fleeing police captured in Rolling Meadows

A 19-year-old man who was wanted for fleeing police was captured by police Monday in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

A felony arrest warrant had been issued June 30 for David Montoya, charging aggravated battery, aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The charges stemmed from an incident on June 29 when Montoya got away from a North Chicago police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force learned Montoya was hiding at a family member’s Rolling Meadows home, according to the sheriff’s office.

After conducting surveillance at the residence in the 2400 block of Cardinal Drive, authorities took Montoya into custody without incident.

The North Chicago resident remains in custody at the Lake County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next due in court Aug. 17.