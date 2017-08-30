Man wanted for fleeing Sauk Village traffic stop arrested in Englewood

A parolee wanted for running from a traffic stop in south suburban Sauk Village was arrested by FBI agents Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Jeffrey E. Mason, 29, was wanted for aggravated fleeing and eluding of a police officer during a traffic stop in Sauk Village, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon and Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski. The warrant was issued on Aug. 18.

The officer conducting the stop knew who Mason was and authorities tried to have him turn himself in, but he refused, Kowalski said. His attorney later made contact with police and Mason was supposed to turn himself in, but he never did. Police then contacted the FBI fugitive team for help arresting him on the outstanding warrant.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force arrested him Monday in the 7100 block of South Vincennes, Croon said. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Mason served time at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center in southern Illinois for previous Cook County convictions for burglary and aggravated fleeing, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He was released on parole on April 25.