Man wanted for home invasion, domestic battery in St. Charles

A 20-year-old man is being sought by St. Charles police on charges of home invasion and domestic battery in the west suburb.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Kenneth J. Chavez on felony charges of home invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful restraint, according to St. Charles police. Chavez is additionally wanted on two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

Officers were called at 3:52 p.m. Saturday by staff at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora regarding the victim of a battery, police said.

Earlier, Chavez kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 500 block of North 12th Street in St. Charles and dragged her out of her home by her neck and hair and forced her into a car, according to police, who said Chavez was trying to convince her to get back into a relationship with him.

They went to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of her severe shoulder pain, but left two children — ages 8 and 4 — alone in the home, police said. A family member later went to the home to take care of them.

Police said Chavez was kicked out of the hospital by security staff for his behavior before they were notified. He left in his ex-girlfriend’s silver, 2006 Dodge Caravan with the license plate Q648241.

Anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts was asked to call 911, or speak to detectives by calling (630) 377-4435.