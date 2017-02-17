Man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Island Lake

Authorities arrested a man wanted on a $75,000 warrant for kidnapping and battery who was found hiding in a north suburban home on Thursday.

Officers received a tip and found Xavier J. Thomas, 25, hiding in a home in the 4100 block of Beech Street in Island Lake, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

While Thomas was taken into custody, a police dog helped find crack cocaine in Thomas’ bedroom, deputies said.

Additionally, a wanted 17-year-old person at the home was arrested and taken to Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills.

Thomas was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance in addition to kidnapping and battery, the sheriff’s office said. He’s being held at the Lake County Jail.

Round Lake Beach police initially charged him with kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery, deputies said. Thomas also had a no-bond arrest warrant out for missing a court date from drug charges out of Antioch.

Thomas, of the 3500 block of King Drive in Chicago, was scheduled to appear in court on March 8.