Man wanted for trying to rob Arlington Heights beauty store

Police sketch of the man suspected of trying to rob a beauty supply shop on April 11 in Arlington Heights. | Arlington Heights police

Authorities have released a sketch of a man who tried to rob a beauty supply shop earlier this month in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The man entered Sally Beauty Store, 1050 S. Arlington Heights Road, at 2:29 p.m. on April 11, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police. He approached the register to purchase “a small hair care product” and handed the cashier $3 to pay for it.

When the cashier handed him his change, the man reached over the counter and tried to take money from the open register, police said. The cashier held onto the cash, which started to tear. The suspect then left the store and ran away southbound.

He was described as a white man in his late 30s standing about 6-feet-tall with brown hair and a medium build, police said. He was wearing a black windbreaker and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt can submit an anonymous tip by calling Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP or by texting “847AHPD” followed by the tip to 847411.