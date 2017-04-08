Man sought in River North slaying bragged of ‘passion for…torture’

One of two men wanted in a River North slaying bragged online of his “passion for bondage and torture,” according to a news report in The Sun in London.

Oxford University bursar Andrew Warren is wanted in the July 27 stabbing murder of 26-year-old Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau, found dead in a River North apartment. Warren is accused of the murder along with Northwestern University associate professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, a microbiologist who reportedly shared the apartment with Cornell-Duranleau;

Warren said he wanted to find a dominant person on the gay dating app Grindr, according to the Sun.

Screenshots of his profile indicate he was registered under the names “Anything Goes”, “No Limits” and “GoneForever2015,” according to the Sun.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed reported Thursday that the two men drove to Lake Geneva after the salying to donate $1,000 in the victim’s name to the Lake Geneva Public Library.

“The victim was savagely killed,” a source told Sneed Thursday. “The crime scene was covered in blood. The body was mutilated. His genitals were cut, mutilated. It was so savage it broke the knife found at the crime scene, a 10th floor apartment at 540 N. State St. belonging to professor Lathem.”