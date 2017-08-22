Man wanted in Sauk Village on weapons charge nabbed by FBI task force

A felon sought by police on a weapons charge was captured by the FBI early Tuesday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Darius Vaughn, 27, was arrested without incident in the 19000 block of Chicago Heights/Glenwood Road in Chicago Heights by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

A warrant for Vaughn’s arrest had been issued on August 11, Croon said, and Sauk Village police had contacted the FBI for assistance to locate and arrest him.

He was turned over to police in Sauk Village, where he was wanted on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the FBI and Sauk Village Police Chief Robert Kowalski.

The Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of FBI agents, Chicago Police officers, and Cook County sheriff’s officers.