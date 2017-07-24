Man wanted on $3 million warrant for fatal Waukegan shooting

Police are searching for a man wanted on a $3 million warrant for fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman last month in north suburban Waukegan.

Farid S. Rakin, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Waukegan police.

Rakin is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ciera Q. Davis, police said.

About 4:30 a.m. on June 5, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block 11th Street and found a shooting scene in the street, but no victim, police said.

A short time later, police received a call from Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room.

The victim, identified as Davis, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. An autopsy found she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On June 6, officers took 27-year-old Nicole M. Maise into custody in Kenosha, Wisconsin on a murder warrant.

On June 14, Maise was transferred to the Lake County Jail and all charges against her were dropped “due to new information in connection to this homicide,” police said.

Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have been working with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Rakin. He has used the aliases of Jarrod Davis or Prody Davis in the past.

Police said multiple people were present during the murder that have not come forward to speak with detectives. Detectives are asking those people to come forward and call police immediately.

Rakin, of Waukegan, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Waukegan Police Department’s tip-line at (847) 369-9001 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222. Information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward from crime stoppers.