Man wanted on burglary charges in Gary

A northwest Indiana man is wanted by authorities for a burglary last month in Gary.

Jordan O. Ivy, 23, of Gary was charged with burglary, residential entry and theft, Gary police said. The charges stem from a burglary Dec. 7 in the 1000 block of North Tippecanoe Street. Ivy was also charged with burglary in August 2016.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call detectives at (219) 881-1209, or the tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.