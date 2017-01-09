Man wanted on sexual assault charges caught in Mexico

A man wanted on predatory sexual assault charges was apprehended this week in Mexico.

Mexican law enforcement authorities arrested fugitive Hugo Sanchez, 42, on Tuesday at a business in the Mexican city of Acapulco, according to a statement from the FBI. Sanchez was wanted for multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Sanchez allegedly sexually assaulted three minor children in Chicago between June 2001 and August 2003, according to the FBI. An arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez on Aug. 8, 2003, in Cook County Circuit Court. He was arrested and released on bond, but did not appear at subsequent court hearings.

Authorities believed Sanchez fled the state after committing the crimes, and that he might have been living in the Mexican state of Guerrero, according to the FBI. On July 21, 2008, a federal arrest warrant was issued after Sanchez was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Sanchez is currently in the custody of Mexican law enforcement, the FBI said. He will be extradited back to the U.S. following court appearances in Mexico.