Man wearing a wig robs 2 businesses in Austin

A man, possibly wearing a wig, robbed two West Side businesses last week in the Austin neighborhood.

The man entered the businesses with a handgun and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of West North Avenue, police said. The second robbery took place at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of West North Avenue.

The robber is described as a 26 to 28-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.