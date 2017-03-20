Man who arrested arrest in Lisle traffic stop faces DUI charges

A 20-year-old man faces DUI and drug charges after resisting arrest after a traffic stop Saturday in west suburban Lisle.

Kendrick P. Schultz, of Woodridge, was arrested about 12:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue for driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, according to Lisle police.

Schultz was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, police said. He was released on bond pending a court hearing.