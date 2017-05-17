Man who hit River North guard is ‘going to make this right’

Matthew De Leon was “horrified” when he saw video of himself punching a security guard who had tried to shoo him away from a River North apartment building, his attorney said Wednesday.

“I was there personally when he turned himself in” around midnight Monday, attorney Richard Fenbert said Wednesday at a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. “He expressed deep remorse. He’s going to make this right for the victim and her family.”

The promise didn’t sway Cook County Judge Donald Panarese Jr., who set bail at $250,000 for De Leon, an active-duty soldier from Portage Park who is due to report to a base in Hawaii in three weeks. De Leon, 23, faces one count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery of a peace officer. Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Antoinetti said the blow broke bones in the guard’s face, though the guard cleaned up a pool of De Leon’s vomit outside the building before going to the hospital.

“I considered your request for $150,000 bond,” Panarese said to Fenbert. “I’m also considering the orbital and nasal frature of the victim.”

The judge’s order drew a gasp from one of the half-dozen members of DeLeon’s family in the courtroom gallery.

Prosecutors said a heavily intoxicated De Leon slumped against the side of a condo building at 630 N. Franklin around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when the security guard, a 46-year-old woman, walked up to him and offered to call him an ambulance, or the police.

The guard went back inside, but returned soon after to find De Leon still outside. She went back inside and called police, then went outside, where she heard De Leon vomiting. The guard went inside for a mop and bucket, coming outside to find De Leon with his wife, sister in-law and the sister in-law’s boyfriend.

The group began to move away from the building, but De Leon threw water from a water bottle at the guard, the punched her. The group walked away without offering the guard help, but Fenbert said De Leon was horrified when he saw the video of the encounter, which had gone viral after it was posted to the internet, and residents of the building started a fund-raising campaign to pay for the guard’s medical expenses.

Violence responder Dawn Valenti of Chicago Survivors said De Leon turned to them for help, and turned himself in Tuesday morning, emphasizing that she “did not condone what he did.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Asad Khan, president of the board for the 630 N. Franklin Building, for the security guard, identified as Zoa Stigler. Khan says she “was attacked by a thug as she was doing her job by protecting our building early Sunday morning, which happened to be Mother’s Day. He fractured her right eye socket and also the bridge of her nose.”

He added: “She was initially trying to help this thug by checking up on him to make sure he was doing all right as he was lying on the ground by the building.”

He said she even continued to do her job after the attack.

“Zoa is so dedicated and hardworking that in spite of being in pain and disoriented, she had the mindset of cleaning up the mess caused by this thug before being taken to the hospital,” Khan wrote.

The page, to help pay medical bills for the woman, had raised over $12,700 toward its goal of $20,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Reached at the hospital Wednesday, Stigler said she was about to undergo surgery to repair her fractured eye socket, and likely would miss more than a month of work.

Stigler said she has suffered some numbness to her face in addition to pain and swelling. Stigler said she had worked at the building for around five years, and never had a violent confrontation, as she prides herself on her helpful, respectful approach to her job.

Stigler said she’d been trying to help the obviously intoxicated De Leon before he hit her.

“My job is, and what I feel as a human being is, if you see someone who needs help, you help them,” she said. “He was passed out. I was not going to leave him in trouble like that.

When De Leon clocked her, she said she was talking to his sister in-law’s boyfriend, and the blow “came out of nowhere.” She continued mopping up as she waited for her daughter to pick her up and drive her to the hospital, after placing a call to her boss.

“You might as well finish what you started. I still had to wait for my daughter to take me to the emergency room,” she said. “It doesn’t take much to pour out some water and sweep up a little.”

Stigler said she has hired an attorney, and declined to answer when asked what De Leon could do to “make it right” by her.

Despite the pain and swelling from her injuries, Stigler said she was able to enjoy Mother’s Day on Sunday with her two daughters and newborn grandchild.

“My daughters cooked for me, and we had a great Mother’s Day dinner,” Stigler said. “It was more hard for them. They’re going to have to remember this as the Mother’s Day when their mother got punched in the face.”

Fenbert said that De Leon enlisted in the Army after graduating from Guerin College Prep High School, and had served two tours, including a nine-month stint in Afghanistan. Military officials have been notified of De Leon’s arrest, Fenbert said.

Outside the courtroom, Fenbert said that there might be several ways De Leon could “make it right” for Stigler, including compensating her for her medical expenses.