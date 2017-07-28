Man who robbed Des Plaines bank Friday suspected in 4 others

Surveillance images of the man suspected of robbing a Rosemont Fifth Third Bank branch on July 22 who the FBI believe also robbed a Des Plaines Fifth Third Bank branch on July 28. | FBI

A man who robbed a northwest suburban bank Friday evening is also suspected of robbing four other Chicago area banks this year.

The FBI responded about 6:30 p.m. to the non-takeover bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 845 S. Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s.

The man is also suspected of four other non-takeover bank robberies that happened:

about 4:10 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2323 63rd St. in Woodridge;

about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1645 Larkin Ave. in Elgin;

about 4:50 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 175 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove; and

about 1:50 p.m. July 22 at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 7150 Mannheim Road in Rosemont.

Anyone with information on the bank robberies should contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.