Man who shot at officers in custody following Aurora standoff: Police

A man was taken into custody Thursday night following a 40-minute standoff with west suburban Aurora police.

The 39-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home about 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Long Grove Drive and fired a shot at officers, Aurora police said in a statement.

He was taken into custody about 4o minutes later, police said. Charges were pending and no injuries were reported.

Additional information about the standoff was not released by police Thursday night.