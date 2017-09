Man wins $250K lottery prize at gas station near Midway Airport

A Chicago man won a $250,000 lottery prize after picking up a ticket at a gas station near Midway Airport.

Rodolfo Torres advised other players not to give up on their favorite game after scratching the winning $250,000 Crossword ticket, the Illinois Lottery said Thursday.

Torres bought his ticket at Midway Shell, 4900 S. Cicero Ave., in the Vittum Park neighborhood, the lottery said.

Torres said he will use the money to send his three children to college.