Man wins $400K with $1 lotto ticket from Norwood Park gas station

A Chicago man bought a $400,000-winning lottery ticket last month at a Norwood Park neighborhood gas station on the Northwest Side.

David Klopack hit the jackpot when his $1 Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers – 10 – 25 – 34 – 38 – 40 – in the midday drawing on Sunday, April 30, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“My wife and I plan to invest this money for our future,” Klopack said.

The Citgo gas station at 5726 N. Nagle received a bonus of $4,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.