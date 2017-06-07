Man with gun robs south suburban bank

A man with a gun robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in south suburban Crete.

The armed robbery happened at 12:14 p.m. at the First Midwest Bank branch at 1290 E. Steger, according to FBI spokesman John Althen.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 black man between 18 and 30, Althen said. He was wearing a black ski mask, light-gray hooded sweatshirt with red shirt underneath, and black pants, shoes and gloves.

The stolen money was placed into a bag, the FBI said. The suspect was armed with a gun, and ran west after the robbery.