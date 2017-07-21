Man with gun robs Verizon Wireless store in Highland Park

A man with a gun stole several electronic devices from a Verizon Wireless store in north suburban Highland Park on Friday morning.

Police were called about 10:40 a.m. about an armed robbery at the store at 2090 Skokie Valley Road, according to Highland Park police.

An employee said a suspect entered the store, showed a handgun, ordered him to the floor and stole electronic devices, police said. The man then left the store and got into a car driven by a second suspect and they drove away.

No one was injured and no customers were in the store at the time.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, wearing a bandana around his forehead and a scarf to cover his face. No description the driver was given and the vehicle was described only as silver.

Other suburbs have experienced similar incidents and are assisting in the investigation, police said. Local businesses will be alerted.

Anyone with information should call Highland Park police at (847) 432-7730.