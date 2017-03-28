Man with gunshot wound walks into North Side hospital

A man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a North Side hospital late Monday claiming he was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

About 11:45 p.m., the 18-year-old was shot in the left leg and walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, according to Chicago Police.

He told investigators he was walking in the 2600 block of North Sheffield when two males, one of whom was armed, walked up and demanded his belongings, police said. The man said the would-be robbers opened fire when he tried to run away.

Police said the man told officers “he was intoxicated and unsure of the exact location of the incident.” Area North detectives were investigating.