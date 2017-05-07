Man, woman killed in Bronzeville shooting

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Friday morning in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

Four people were in a vehicle headed south about 7:10 a.m. in the 4100 block of South State Street, according to Chicago Police. When they stopped at a red light, a black SUV pulled alongside them, and a male inside the SUV started shooting at them. Two back-seat passengers were struck before their driver of the victim’s vehicle drove away from the shooters.

The vehicle stopped in the 5400 block of South Wentworth, where 22-year-old Alfonso Toro had been shot in the head, shoulder and back and was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gloria Aguilar, 23, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and a gunshot wound to the right arm, police and the medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:33 a.m.

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured in the shooting, which was believed to be gang-related, police said.