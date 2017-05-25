Man, woman robbed near Obama’s Kenwood home

Two people were robbed late Wednesday about a block away from former President Barack Obama’s home in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 49th Street when two men walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The men, who were thought to be in their mid-20s, mentioned that they had a gun but did not display one.

The suspects took a Coach purse, an iPhone 7, a Moto X cellphone and a blue wallet before getting into a silver hatchback and driving away, police said. No one was in custody early Thursday as Area Central detectives investigated.

The robbery occurred about a block north of Obama’s home in the 5000 block of South Greenwood.