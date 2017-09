Man, woman shot in Austin

A man and woman were wounded early Sunday in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

They were walking on the sidewalk about 2:25 a.m. when a gold van pulled up in the 5100 block of West Chicago and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 39, was shot in the right foot, and a bullet grazed the 29-year-old woman in the left ankle, police said.

Both were taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where they were listed in good condition, police said.