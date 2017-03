Man, woman shot in North Austin

A 32-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were wounded in a North Austin shooting early Saturday on the West Side.

About 5:30 a.m., they were on a sidewalk in the 1600 block of North LeClaire when a gray car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the thigh, the man in the abdomen. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was stabilized and he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.