Man, woman steal purse from inside car in northwest Indiana

Surveillance of a man and woman who stole a purse April 8 from a vehicle at Centennial Park in Munster. | Munster police

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people connected to a purse theft and credit card fraud this month in northwest Indiana.

A man and woman stole a purse April 8 from a vehicle at Centennial Park in Munster, according to Munster police. The two then used the victim’s credit card to make several unauthorized purchases.

The thieves had two small children with them, a boy and girl, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Tim Nosich at (219) 836-6658 or the anonymous Tip Line at (219) 836-1010.