Man, woman, teen wounded in separate shootings in Waukegan

Three people were wounded, one seriously, in separate shootings within two days this week in north suburban Waukegan.

The first two shootings happened within an hour of each other early Sunday, according to Waukegan police.

About 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where a woman in her 20s was being treated for a gunshot wound. She told police said had been shot near 9th Street and Lenox Avenue. The woman, who lives in the greater Round Lake area, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

About an hour later, a man in his 20s was shot in the 300 block of George Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening. He also lives in the greater Round Lake area.

The next day, a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday evening, according to police.

About 6:30 p.m., a teenage boy was shot in the 900 block of Hickory Street, police said. The boy, a Waukegan resident, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Detectives were investigating the shootings as separate incidents, but all possibilities are being considered, police said. Anyone with information should call police at (847) 360-9001.