Man, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting

A man and a woman were wounded Tuesday night in a North Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

A 25-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were shot at 7:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Kildare, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg and side, police said. The woman was shot in the right leg.

Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in good condition, police said.

The shooting appears to be a drive-by, police said.