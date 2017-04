Man wounded in Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The 24-year-old victim was walking in the 1600 block of West 81st Street about 12:15 p.m. when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left leg and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The black vehicle took off east on 81st Street.

Police said the victim is a documented gang member.