Man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in an Austin neighborhood drive-by shooting Sunday night on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 11:40 p.m. north in the 200 block of South Cicero when a grey vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.