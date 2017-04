Man wounded in Austin shooting, drives self to hospital

A 32-year-old man was wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The man was shot in the back, hip and knee about 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police. The victim said an unknown vehicle fired shots.

He drove himself to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where his condition stabilized, police said.