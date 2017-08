Man wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 8:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Wolcott when someone fired shots from a vehicle, striking him in the knee, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross in good condition, police said.