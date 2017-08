Man wounded in Belmont Central drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the Northwest Side Belmont Central neighborhood.

About 1:30 a.m., he was walking west in the 5800 block of West Belden when someone opened fire from a passing brown minivan, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Community First Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition had stabilized.