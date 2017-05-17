Man wounded in Dolton nightclub shooting suing owners of Club One

Four people were shot inside Club One in Dolton, and a fifth was shot outside. | Network Video Productions

A man who was shot at a nightclub early Sunday in south suburban Dolton is suing the club’s owners for more than $200,000.

Samuel Kirk filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court against Club One Chicago Entertainment, LLC and Mucho Gusto, LLC, according to court documents.

Four people were shot about 3 a.m. Sunday inside Club One, 14112 Chicago Road, and another man was shot outside the club, according to Dolton police.

The club employed security guards to search people entering the nightclub, yet “Allowed multiple persons carrying firearms to enter,” according to the suit.

Kirk claims it was “reasonably foreseeable” that someone might try to bring a gun into the club, according to the suit. In addition to allowing people to enter the club with firearms, the club’s owners did not properly train and supervise the club’s staff.

As a result, Kirk was shot by an unknown person at Club One and suffered injuries that will cause him pain and disfigurement, expenses for medical treatment and lost wages, according to the suit.

Kirk also seeks the release of information related to the liquor license issued to Club One in order to identify additional defendants in the suit.

Three of the people shot who were shot were in critical condition and two were in serious condition on Monday, Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr. said. He declined to release more information, citing an active investigation.

“We’re very confident we have all the puzzle pieces and we are about to put them together,” said Collins, who added that charges were “imminent.”

Club One was ordered to close for seven days after the shooting, Collins said.