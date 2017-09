Man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting on Far South Side

A 21-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was standing outside at 2:46 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Oglesby when people opened fire from a light-colored sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the buttocks and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.