Man wounded in drive-by shooting outside Lansing house party

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in south suburban Lansing.

The victim was attending a house party in the 17400 block of Burnham Avenue, and was standing outside in an alley about 3 a.m. with a group of people when someone fired several shots from a vehicle, according to Lansing police.

He was shot in the upper body and was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police. He is expected to survive.

The vehicle was described as a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger that went west after the shooting, police said. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the car.

The south Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Lansing police with the investigation. Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (708) 895-7150.