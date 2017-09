Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the West Side.

About 2:10 a.m., someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at the 21-year-old man, who was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Francisco, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.