Man wounded in Elgin shooting

A man was shot Friday night in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded at 10:54 p.m. to a call of shots fired near Washburn and Wheelock street, according to Elgin police. The officers found “corroborating evidence indicative of the discharging of a firearm.”

A short time later, a 42-year-old man drove himself to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, police said. He was treated and released.

“The circumstances of this incident are being investigated by detectives from the Gang Crimes Unit,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (847) 289-2600. Also, people can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.