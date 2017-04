Man wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was standing outside about 10:35 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Hermitage when a newer-model Nissan Altima drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.