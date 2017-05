Man wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting Wednesday night on the South Side.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the 19-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 6800 block of South May when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck in the right hand, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.