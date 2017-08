Man wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was in an argument about 10:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 71st Place when another male pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in his left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.