Man wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and groin on Wednesday afternoon in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

He showed up at Roseland Community Hospital about 5:45 p.m. and told investigators the attack happened in the 10900 block of South Eggleston, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.