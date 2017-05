Man wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

A man was shot in a Gresham neighborhood drive-by attack early Saturday on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in a car about 2:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 79th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside it opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized with a gunshot wound to the forearm, police said.

No one was in custody.