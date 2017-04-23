Man wounded in Gresham shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

He was driving south at 3:42 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Damen when someone in a black SUV fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his left leg and face, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting about three blocks north. Police could not immediately say whether the shootings were connected.